Kabul blast leaves one security forces member dead in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: A member of the Afghan security forces was killed and four others were wounded after their vehicle struck a roadside mine in Qara Bagh district of Kabul, the capital city on Monday morning.

Kabul police confirmed the incident, saying that the blast occurred in Sabz Sang village of Qara Bagh district. “One member of Afghan security forces lost his life and four others received injuries,” Kabul police said in a statement.

Also, one another mine discovered and safely defused in the area.

It is worth mentioning that four members of the Afghan security forces were killed and 12 others wounded after a Taliban car bomber targeted their convoy in Paghman district of Kabul on Sunday evening.

Another member of Afghan security forces lost his life after his vehicle hit a roadside mine again in Paghman district on the same day (Sunday).