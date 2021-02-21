Kabul Blast Leaves Two Dead amid Escalating Security Incidents

AT News

KABUL: A magnetic bomb targeted a military vehicle in PD 4 of Kabul city killed two police officers, security officials said on Sunday.

Five others including civilians were wounded in the blast, Kabul police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a video from the site of the blast went viral shows two children crying for their mother who had fainted of wounds.

The attack was condemned by some top Afghan politicians. Former President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned, terming it an act against humanity. Karzai expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and wished a quick recovery for the wounded. He called on the Afghan war parties to accelerate efforts for a sustainable peace and put an end to the ongoing war in the country.

Kabul has recently been hit with a string of magnetic bomb blasts that left tens of people killed and wounded. Just one day before that five people were killed and several others were wounded after three back-to-back blasts rocked Kabul. The attacks have not been claimed by anyone, including the Taliban. But the security officials put all the blame on the Taliban, saying that the group is seeking to create a horror among the Afghans.