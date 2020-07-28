Kabul blast leaves two dead

AT News

KABUL: Two people have lost their lives as a result of magnetic bomb blast ripped through Kabul, the capital city on Tuesday morning, an official said.

A magnetic bomb attacked to a police pick-up went off in Badam Bagh area at around 08:00am local time, said police spokesman Ferdos Faramarz.

It’s not clear whether the victims were police officers or civilians. He fell short in providing more details, but said investigation has been lunched and more details would be shared with media later.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.