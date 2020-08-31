Kabul calls on Islamabad to halt fencing, building military installations along Durand Line

AT News

KABUL: Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Haneef Atmar on Monday met with Pakistani delegation, lead by Foreign Secretary Sohial Mahmood in Kabul, where they discussed important mutual issues. During the meeting, Atmar stressed the need to halt rocket shelling from the other side of the Durand Line in some parts of Afghanistan, to stop construction of arbitrary military facilitates by Islamabad and also to keep open trade routes between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In recent months, some provinces close to the Durand Line came under rocket attacks by the Pakistani military that also caused civilian casualties and property destruction.

During the meeting, Atmar also discussed with Sohial the expansion of military and security cooperation between the two countries. In the meeting, Atmar also stressed on the regional connectivity, trade and transport development and also the extension of the railway.

Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohial has also reaffirmed his country’s support for the Afghan peace process.

The Pakistan delegation visited Kabul and participated in the second review of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) in Kabul, where they discussed counterterrorism, the expansion of bilateral economic and security cooperation, refugees and the Afghan peace process.