Kabul calls on Islamabad to stop support of Taliban

KABUL: The Afghan government called regional countries, particularly to cooperate in “closing shelters and ceasing funding sources” to the Taliban.

The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, discussed the regional cooperation on the Afghan peace process and Pakistan’s practical engagement in countering the terrorism.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on joint fight against terrorism and ensuring lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

According to the statement, Atmar said that foreign fighters and regional and international terrorists’ networks have close coordination with the Taliban and warned that these terrorist groups could threaten world peace and stability.

Atmar stressed practical cooperation of regional countries, especially Pakistan in shutting down the Taliban’s sanctuaries and their supply sources and encouraging the group to resume meaningful talks with the Afghan governmentto find a political solution to the Afghan conflict.

Qureshi stressed that the Afghan leaders must reach a political agreement as soon as possible for establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan, said a statement issued by Pakistan foreign ministry.

This comes as Kabul repeatedly has been accusing Pakistan of supporting Taliban but Islamabad denied these charges as groundless and ignored the Afghan government and the US requests to eliminate the safe heavens that the group enjoys inside Pakistan.

Pakistan has always claimed supporting peace in Afghanistan but it has never been willing to take real and practical steps for the advancing the peace process, the Afghan experts believed.

A few days back a senior Pakistani official said that leaders of the live alongside wither their families in Pakistan. He also said that the wounded militants are being treated in Pakistani hospitals.