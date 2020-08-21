Kabul calls on Taliban to end violence

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani has called on the Taliban to put an end to the ongoing violence and endorse the peace process.

His remarks came after his government decided not to release 380 dangerous Taliban prisoners, citing the Taliban’s unwillingness to the peace process. The Afghan government says the prisoners’ release process has been halted, and could resume once the Taliban set free Afghan commandos and Special Forces members taken hostage by the group.

President Ghani says he wants to bring peace in which all the tribes in the country live together in a peaceful and secure atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the National Security Adviser, Hamdullah Mohib called on the Taliban to ensure the release of Afghan commandos and pilots in exchange for the release of their remaining prisoners.

This is as the Afghan security forces have killed nearly 100 Taliban insurgents in different military stings across the country in the last 24 hours.

The intra-Afghan talks have been delayed for another time and the fight has been escalated, leaving casualties on both sides (Afghan security forces and the Taliban insurgents).