Kabul day-time curfew intensifies amid virus outbreak

AT News

KABUL: After the government called for a lockdown in Kabul city for fighting the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, now the governor for capital says the rule would intensify after most of residents did not take it serious, adding that the violators would be fined by cash.

The government called for the three-week long lockdown in Kabul to prevent spread of the virus from last week. But people did not take it serious and Kabul roads are full of vehicles and pedestrians with almost half of shops and markets remain open.

Kabul Provincial Governor Yaqoob Haidari who heads an emergency committee formed to fight the spread of Corona virus, said Sunday that those who violate the day-time curfew rule would be fined up to 18,000 Afs (some 250 US dollar). He furthered that those who resist police would be even jailed.

The number of people infected by the virus in Kabul reaches ro 53, according to public health ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar, who said the virus was now spreading among the residents of capital.

Yaqoobi asked Kabul residents to stay at their homes and help for the prevention of the virus spread.

the total number of the virus patients is more than 300 mostly in the western province of Herat that borders Iran.