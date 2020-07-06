Kabul extols OIC’s support to Afghan peace

OIC called on the warring parties to show flexibility, behold a reduction in violence and accelerate efforts for a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

KABUL: The foreign ministry of Afghanistan has welcomed the Organization of Islamic Countries’ statement that supports an Afghan-own-peace process to ensure a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The OIC in a statement called on the warring parties to show flexibility, behold a reduction in violence and accelerate efforts for a ceasefire.

Head of the OIC, Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen has voiced concerns on actions that pose violence and leaving several women and children dead or wounded behind.

Pointing to the recent progression in Afghan peace process, Othaimeen demanded the Afghan mass to work for an Afghan-own peace process based on a resolution of the International Islamic Ulemas’ conference.

The International Conference of Islamic Ulema regarding the Afghan peace process was held in 2018 in Mecca city in Saudi Arabia.

The statement comes amid a tentative venue and location of the intra-Afghan negotiations as the government and Taliban have been struggling to resolve their disagreements.

The release of the 5,000 Taliban prisoners has been presented as a precondition for the intra-Afghan negotiations by the militant. According to Afghan officials, over 4,019 Taliban prisoners have been freed by the government. In return, the Taliban claim of releasing about 500 Afghan security forces.

Talking to a news conference in Kabul on Monday, President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, Sediqq Sediqqi said the government was ready to engage into direct talks with the Taliban but the militants have been delaying the negotiations.