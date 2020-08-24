Home / Latest Updates / Kabul gets new police chief after creeping security incidents

Kabul gets new police chief after creeping security incidents

AT News

KABUL: The Interior Ministry on Monday appointed a new police chief for Kabul, the capital city, after creeping and a sharp rise in security incidents.

Juma Gul Hemat is the new police chief, replacing Amanullah Wahidi, the ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

Wahid has been dismissed after his failure to keep security of the Kabul residents. Four blasts occurred in one day. On Saturday, a top official at the ministry of defense, his driver and a civilian were killed and four others were wounded in separate explosions.

Rockets were also fired from different directions and landed in Kabul on Independence Day—three people lost their lives and 18 others were wounded in these rocket attacks. 14 rockets were landed on that day in Kabul.

The new police chief assumed office on Monday, and officially introduced.

