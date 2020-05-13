Kabul hospital attack’s death toll rises to 24

AT News

KABUL: The death toll of Tuesday’s attack on a maternity hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, west of Kabul reached to 24, health officials said.

Wahid Majroh, deputy public health minister, said Wednesday that a professional midwife was among the dead, calling the incident as attack on health sector.

He said that 16 more people were injured in the attack claimed by the Daesh terrorist attack.

Majroh said that security forces managed to save 18 newborn babies and transported them to other medical facilities.

The ministry of public health had said in its initial report that 16 were killed and 16 wounded in the hospital attack.

Three assailants disguised in police uniforms, stormed the hospital run by the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) at 10:00am Tuesday, opening fire at the patients and health workers. The attack ended after four hours. The ministry of interior said that two newborn babies were also killed.