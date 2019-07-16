Kabul, Islamabad envoys discuss mutual ties

AT News Report

KABUL: Deputy and Acting Foreign Minister of Mr. Idrees Zaman on Tuesday met with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul, Mr. Zahid Nasrullah Khan, where both sides discussed issue of mutual ties, and other important issues.

The two sides discussed the expansion of political and economic ties between the two countries, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned Peace Process, the recent meeting in Doha, the US-China-Russia-Pakistan quadrilateral meeting and the current situation of Afghanistan, Foreign Ministry said in a statement sent to Afghanistan Times.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the visa problems will be addressed in the near future and an appropriate solution will be sought.

Moreover, Idrees Zaman also met with a number of young ambassadors from Afghanistan and Pakistan in an event that was arranged by Mediothek Afghanistan organization.

He expressed his remarks on the Afghan President’s visit to Pakistan, the Afghan-led and owned Peace Process, expanded and consolidated relations of both countries’ peoples and the vivid role of young ambassadors for peace, holding Presidential Elections in its due time, and the importance of peace for expansion of political and economic relations between the two countries.