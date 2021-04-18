Kabul, Islamabad pin hope on Istanbul conference

AT News

KABUL: The Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan and Pakistan held a phone call on Sunday, where they pinned high hop on the upcoming Istanbul Conference that can help make the ongoing Afghan peace process “result-oriented.”

During a phone conversation, Afghan FM Haneef Atmar and Pakistani FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed the latest developments and progress on the intra-Afghan dialogue, which aims to bring an end to the decades-long conflict in the war-torn country, according to a statement by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

Qureshi, who is currently on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, hoped that the Istanbul Conference will contribute to bring durable peace in Afghanistan, and make the 2020 Doha peace deal result-oriented.

Reiterating Islamabad’s support to the peace dialogue, he said that a peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest.

Qureshi expressed hope that the “Istanbul Process” will help make the Doha Agreement fruitful in bringing peace in the region

Atmar, for his part, hailed Islamabad’s continuous “diplomatic, political and moral” contributions vis-a-vis Afghan peace dialogue.

The two top diplomats agreed to meet during the conference, the statement added.

Qureshi also invited Atmar to Islamabad soon after the Istanbul summit.