Kabul-Islamabad to establish preferential trade agreement

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan and Pakistan are to establish the joint technical negotiations committee for preferential trade agreement.

The Pakistan embassy in Kabul said in a statement that the committee would constitute joint secretary of the ministry of commerce, deputy secretary of the ministry of commerce and the trade development authority of Pakistan.

The committee would conduct discussion on Kabul-Islamabad preferential trade agreement, the statement said, adding that the meeting would be held via zoom link from 8th to 9th of December and also on 15th to 16th of December 2020.

“The Afghan-Pak Preferential Trade Agreement when concluded will provide deep and substantive market access to the products of export interest to both countries,” according to the statement.

Kabul and Islamabad have recently seen merely good relations after the Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan paid a visit recently to Kabul, discussing the bilateral issues with President Ashraf Ghani.