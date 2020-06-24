Kabul-Logar highway is so dangerous it is called ‘road to death’

AT News

KABUL: Passenger, drivers and other people pass the Kabul-Logar highway in the south of the capital, have newly named it as “Road to Death”, arguing that it has been too dangerous to travel, with Taliban fighters establishing checkpoints on the road instead of government forces and are checking vehicles.

“The road from Kabul to Logar has been very unsafe and people can’t dare to travel. There are clashes every day between Taliban and government troops. It has been named as road to death,” Sami Jan, a resident of Logar province said Wednesday.

Pol-e-Alam city, the provincial capital is just 64 kilometers south of Kabul and is the way to Pakistan border provinces of Paktia, Paktika and Khost.

Abdul Hadi, a bus driver who takes passengers from and to Logar, says that they have to wait for several hours on the road because of armed clashes. “There fighting always in this way. They (non specified) set tankers on fire. Sometime when we learn there are clashes, we have to wait for hours.”

Didar Lawang, provincial spokesman, confirmed clashes on the highway, saying that security forces were working hard to return security to the one of important roads.

Ministry of Defense also says that security of the highways was one of their priorities.

The situation of the Kabul-Logar highway is now a matter of serious concerns and images and videos of the road goes viral every day by passengers and resident.