Kabul mayor accused of ‘illegal sexual relation’ with young girl

AT News

KABUL: Kabul Mayor, Daud Sultanzoi is probably caught red-handed with a young girl at Gulistan complex in PD 9th of Kabul. Sultanzoi has yet to comment on the big scandal, but a number of social media users, including his wife, are taking to social media with conflicting reports.

The compound was surrounded by police and angry people inside the compound. Sultanzoi was one of the main supporters of President Ashraf Ghani in the 2019 election.

But Sultanzoi’s wife, Zuhra Yousuf Daud in her facebook page said that people have been stating lies and wrong allegations against Sultanzoi on social media. “It is obvious for everyone that Miss, Shukoria Qazizada went to the office of Sultanzoi for her official procedures and she is like his daughter,” she said. “Please stop untrue allegations.”

Shukoria, the young girl that was caught red-handed in the Gulistan complex, says “accusations and allegations have become a fashion trend now among our people.”

Without mentioning Sultanzoi’s name, Shukoria said, “it takes lots of time to progress in such a society, and such allegations come out from mentally ill people and we (all the girls) must stand together against them.”

In 2019, some former officials at the Presidential Palace accused some circles inside the Palace of sexual abuse and misusing their authorities in appointments of some female officials in the government organization. The allegation faced widespread criticism by the national and international organizations.