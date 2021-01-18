Kabul optimistic to political settlement with Taliban

AT News

KABUL: The government of Afghanistan seems hopeful to reach a political agreement with the Taliban through negotiations underway now in Qatar. Kabul hopes that the second round of the peace negotiations help the two sides to reach an agreement on peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Any subject that makes problems before political settlement will be resolved on the negotiation table. We hope to reach a political agreement to lead us to a dignified and lasting peace,” Feraidoon Khozoon, a spokesman for the high council for national reconciliation said Monday.

Some independent bodies monitoring the ongoing peace talks closely, suggest a third body in the negotiations as a supervisor.

Eqbal Khaibar, from the Movement for Peace, says that a third side should be present in the negotiation table to help the Afghan and Taliban teams solve their differences. “This third side should be completely impartial,” he said.

But the reconciliation council says that an international group including representatives from the United Nations was monitoring the talks to resolve the points concerning world inhabitants.

The first round of the peace talks between Afghanistan and Taliban also called as “intra-Afghan talks” began officially on September 12 in Qatar with the presence of representatives from many countries and international organizations.

But the negotiators failed to reach an agreement after three months of exhausting talks and took a break that was ended on January 6.