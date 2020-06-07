Kabul police arrest ‘notorious drug dealer’

AT News

KABUL: A notorious drug dealer has been arrested during a crackdown conducted by the Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) cell in Kabul on Sunday.

The operation carried out in 7th PD in Kabul as a result a disreputable drug dealer was arrested, said a statement issued by Kabul Police Press Disk.

The detained criminal was identified as Nazar, who was one of the most notorious drug dealers in Kabul city. The dossier of the nabbed indictment was dispatched to related Counter Narcotics Justice Task Force (CJTF) for further inquiry, the statement added.