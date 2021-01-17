Kabul Police Detain Two Women on Extortion Charges

AT News

KABUL: Kabul police have detained two women charged for extortion from rich and famous men in the Police District 4th of Kabul city on Sunday.

First Vice President Amurullah Saleh on Facebook identified the arrested women as Hasina and Shima. He said that the women dressed in modern and fashionable clothes demanded money from rich men and threatened to complain for their families and the independent human rights commission of molestation if they reject the demands.

Saleh wrote that men were forced for ransom to save their reputations.

“This issue had not been addressed for years,” Saleh wrote, adding that the limited presence of women in the judiciary and police made difficult to investigate criminal cases involving females.

Police in Kabul did not provide details about the two women, but said that they warned people through phone calls and messages.

Firdous Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul Police said the women did it in Kabul initially they sought people’s mobile numbers and later extorted them.

He added the women were being investigated and their case was completed.

Mr. Faramarz said the cases would be sent to the Attorney General Office after the investigation was completed.