Kabul police detained 10 drug dealers

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 10 drug traffickers and sellers have been apprehended during police crackdowns in various provinces, a statement from the police said Wednesday.

The Counter Narcotics Police of Afghanistan (CNPA) arrested six drug dealers during anti-drug operations in the 8th, 10th, 17th police districts and the Bagrami district in the capital city of Kabul.

A statement from the Kabul Police media office said the culprits were seized red-handed by police during separate operations.

The statement further added that a large amount of heroine, crystal, hashish and Tablet K were confiscated from the captured drug retailers.

Elsewhere, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that police have also nabbed four drug traffickers with 358kg of narcotics during several search operations in Nimruz, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces.

A statement from the MoI said the ministry remained committed to the fight against narcotics and that CNPA were having a great success in the fight against smugglers, adding that it would continue to be so.