Kabul police detained two for carrying illegal arms

KABUL: Kabul police has detained two people for illegally carrying arms in an operation on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Kabul police during patrolling succeeded to arrest two with two rifles of weapons without license in Deh Sabz district of Kabul, Kabul Police Press Department said in a statement.

The detained indict carrying one AK-47 and a pistol without license, which identified and captured by police in Deh Yahia area of the district.

It is worth mentioning that recently Ministry of Interior (MoI) has started a campaign against robbers, loafers and criminals in Kabul, which so far has arrested tens of people on the charge of robbery, bullying and other crimes in different part of Kabul city and its districts.