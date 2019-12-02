Home / Provinces / Kabul police detained two on charges of gold robbery

KABUL: Kabul police has detained two people on charges of gold store robbery in police district 6th of the capital city.

“Two professional robbers, who planned to steal golds from a shop in 6th PD in Kabul on Sunday night, were arrested by police,” Kabul Police Press Disk said Monday in a statement.

According to the statement, the robbers identified as Abdul Wakil and Ayamudin had cleaved the wall of a gold shop in Sar-e-Kariz area.”

The detained indicts are under custody and further investigation going on over the case.

