AT News

KABUL: Seven suspected criminals have been arrested in an operation conducted by the police in Kabul, the capital city and its districts in the past 24 hours.

The detained culprits are accused of murder, robbery, looting people’s valuable goods, mobile and stealing vehicle plate numbers, Kabul Police Press Disk said in a statement on Sunday.

They were apprehended in 8th, 9th PDs and Kalakan district. The Kabul police also confiscated a pistol and a knife from them, the statement added.