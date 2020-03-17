Kabul postpones biometric identification of Taliban prisoners

AT News

KABUL: The biometrics process in the Pol-e-Charkhi[Ma1] central prison has been postponed, sources in the government said, a move that could make another bump on the road to peace process and intra-Afghan talks.

The sources said Tuesday that 780 Taliban fighters are held in Pol-e-Charkhi prison, their lists are prepared and biometrics devices are also available, but the process was postponed due to recent developments.

Meanwhile, Taliban sources say that the biometrics process of militants held in the Bagram detention center were already completed, adding that the postponement in Kabul prison could have other reasons.

Hassan Haqyar, a political expert says any step that makes troubles for the peace efforts, is against the peace process.

The US agreed in peace deal with Taliban to convince President Ashraf Ghani release 5,000 Taliban fighters from prison, but nobody has been released yet.

Political leaders say that the US needed to fulfill promises over the release of Taliban fighters based on the peace agreement signed on February 29.

President Ghani’s Adviser Wahid Omar said Tuesday that the release of Taliban was a long process as documents of 5,000 prisoners need longer time to be assessed.

