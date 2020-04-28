Home / Latest Updates / Kabul power temporarily reconnected

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (An Afghan Electricity Company) said that it has temporarily connected Kabul’s electricity and the constructor team is working to fully repair the pylons that have been collapsed by the militants. “Part of the Kabul power pylon which transfer 12mv power is repair for a temporarily time,” said the company in a statement on Tuesday.

The construction of the pylons is costing 30,000 dollars and that it would be completed within five days.

Meanwhile, Deputy of the US Department of State in South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells has condemn the destruction of electric pylons, saying that Afghans face enough challenges from Covid19 without armed militants destroying transmission towers and disrupting electricity to hospitals and homes in Kabul.  

“I strongly condemn recent attacks on infrastructure in Afghanistan. Afghans must come together to fight COVID-19. AGW,” said.

