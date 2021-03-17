Kabul Ranks Fourth Polluted City in 2020

AT News

KABUL: An air quality technology company considered Kabul as one of the most polluted city of the world in 2020.

IQAir, the Swiss-based that specializes in protection against airborne pollutions, said Wednesday in a report that Kabul was the fourth polluted among 92 capital cities in 2020.

It said that Tehran the capital of Iran was ranked the 19th polluted city.

India’s New Delhi keeps its position as the most polluted capital for three consecutive years. According to the report, India had 35 of 50 most polluted cities in 2020.The report released with the title of ‘Air Quality’, studies air situation in 106 countries.

The South Asian states experienced the worst air quality in 2020.