Kabul ready for direct peace talks

KABUL: The Afghan government on Monday showed readiness for direct talks with the Taliban group, but officially there is no announcement of a delegation to carry talks with the group.

“Selection of the delegation is one of many important issues,” said Sediq Sediqi, newly appointed spokesperson for President Ashraf Ghani. “We cannot talk about the delegation, but the government form a delegation with great care.”

According to Sediqi the government’s main efforts is about to bring peace and put an end to the ongoing war in the country.

This came as earlier Sibghatullah Ahmadi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Germany would facilitates direct talks between the government and the Taliban.

During six-month long direct talks between the U.S. and the Taliban, the Afghan government has been sidelined. The insurgent group refused to meet with the delegation of the government, but met twice with Afghan influential figures.

Suhail Shaheen, a spokesperson for the Taliban group in a tweet message said that direct talks with the government would come after timetable to be announced for foreign troops withdrawal.

The U.S. diplomats and Taliban officials entered to their 3rd day of the seventh round of talks in Doha, Qatar, where a major deal over Afghan peace expected.

Ahmad Saeedi, a political expert believes that without a green light from the Taliban for direct talks, formation of a government-led delegation was meaningless.

Mr. Saeedi emphasized that the Taliban insurgents would not agree to talk with the government as long as the foreign troop remained in the country.