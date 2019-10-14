Kabul residents worried about increasing target murders

AT News Report

KABUL: A number of the capital residents say that the increasing target murders were a matter of concern.

Several government officials including the police chief for the Jaghatoo district of Wardak province were assassinated this week by unknown gunmen in Kabul city’s Police District 11.

The Kabul residents also said that other criminal activities were increasing in the capital, accusing security bodies of carelessness.

But the Kabul police department promises to enhance efforts in prevention of criminal cases.

Kabul city witnessed several criminal incidents including target murders in recent weeks.

In another incident, a high school principal was shot dead by unknown armed men in the Khairkhana neighborhood.

Such incidents have scared Kabul residents, who say such events discourage them from making happy lives.

They blame the government and security bodies for not doing enough to mitigate the incidents.

Meanwhile, members of parliament also criticize security officials for what they say being busy in other jobs.