Kabul rocket attack shows govt. failure

KABUL: The First Vice President Amrullah Saleh put the death toll of the rocket strikes in downtown Kabul to ten civilians. Saleh in a statement on Sunday said that the rocket attacks that also wounded 51 civilians, have showed failure of the government. Earlier, the ministry of interior said that eight people were killed and 31 others wounded in the rocket attacks. VP Saleh said that a series of investigations is underway to find the perpetrators.

Furthermore, Saleh’s statement said that three brothers, who were members of the Afghan security forces, were killed after a magnetic bomb stuck into their vehicle blew up in PD 12th of Kabul. But Kabul police provided details in contrast with VP’s statement, saying that one person was killed in the incident.

The ammunition used in the rockets were detected in several villages in north of Kabul, Saleh said, adding that the government would recognize the perpetrators who carried the ammunition to the city.

On Saturday morning, 24 rockets were fired from PD 17th and 4th of Kabul that targeted several parts of the city. No militant group, including the Taliban, asserted responsibility for the attack.

Following the rocket attacks, the US embassy in Kabul issued an alert statement to its citizens in Afghanistan, saying that the security situation in the country is “extremely unstable” and that the threats to all US citizens remain critical.