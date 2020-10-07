Kabul security belts fortified

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Defense on Wednesday said it has adopted all efforts to build up security belts across Kabul and its districts.

The operation would run by the Afghan National Army’s 111 divisions, the ministry said.

Commander of 111 divisions, General Ramin Muqbel said that more soldiers with modern equipment have been deployed in Kabul security belts to foster the security.

The ANA would leave no stone unturned to maintain security for the Kabul residents.

This is as recently the residents have been scrambling with insecurity that spiked unprecedentedly. The residents also suffer from other subversive activities that undermined their daily activities.