Kabul seeks venue for peace talks with Taliban

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan government is seeking to determine the date and venue of intra-Afghan negotiations, saying the dialogue between the two sides would be held in a near future.

Spokesperson for the ministry of state in peace affairs, Najia Anwari said that efforts are underway to form the consultative high council. The council would make the structure and scheme of the direct-talks with Taliban, she added.

“This council will be compromised of political figures and influential elites of the society, which will determine the main paths of the peace process and monitoring the main issues of the process,” she said.

However, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah earlier said that the council has already started its activities. But there are no details about the members and formation of the council thus far.

The Afghan government calls the formation of the council a tremendous step to facilitate the next phases of the peace process.

The delay in the formation of the council has even created obstacles against the intra-Afghan-negotiations.

Ghulam Farooq Majrooh, a member of the government peace delegation said that they are full prepared to hold direct-talks with the Taliban. “The delegation is fully prepared to hold intra-Afghan-talks. Now it is up to the Taliban to take advantage of the opportunity.”

In his first meeting with government peace team, Abdullah said that the intra-Afghan-negotiations may be held within two weeks.

Based on the two leaders, President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah’ power sharing agreement signed to put an end to the yearlong political crisis in Afghanistan, the consultative high council is comprised of five deputies.