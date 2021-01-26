Kabul Sees Beijing’s Role Key in Strengthening Regional Consensus for Peace in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Deputy and Acting Foreign Minister, Mirwais Nab met Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan, Wang Yu, where they discussed the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations.

Mr. Nab touched on the importance of ceasefire and reduction of violence in the second round of Afghan peace talks in Doha, Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Mr. Nab, while pointing to the Taliban’s unfulfilled promises and lack of commitment to peace in Afghanistan, highlighted the Chinese role in regional consensus building and achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Chinese Ambassador assured the Deputy Foreign Minister of Chinese support to preserving the Islamic Republic, protecting women’s rights, and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Mr. Nab said he had a great discussion with Ambassador Wang Yu on bilateral and regional matters, including the peace process.

“We believe China’s role is important for strengthening regional consensus for peace and supporting the constitutional rights of the Afghan people for a durable peace in Afghanistan,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Geng Shuang, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that Afghanistan’s future arrangements should be broadly representative and inclusive, so that all parties, ethnic groups, and religious sects in Afghanistan can participate on equal footing and share state power.

“The international community should fully respect the will of the Afghan people, and ensure the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned negotiation process,” said the envoy in that time.

No external forces should be allowed to impose their will or seek gains, Geng added.