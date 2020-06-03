Kabul sees spike in medicine prices amid coronavirus

AT News

KABUL: Prices of medicines have spiked in Kabul city amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Over 750 people have tested positive for COVID-19 over past day, pushing the total tally to over 17,000.

This has exacerbated price crisis as people have smaller budgets due to COVID-19.

As COVID-19 is rapidly expanding across the country, uptick in medicine prices is making it increasingly difficult for people to buy essential drugs as the majority are living under poverty.

The drugstores located in Hotel-e- Parwan area of Kabul city said that many of their visitors buy the medicine that can be benefit to the covid19 patients.

Rohullah, a resident of the Kabul city has visited many drugstores to buy the medicine that can treat coughing. “I have a patient at home, he is coughing, struggling with flue and headache, we are scared that he might be infected with coronavirus,” he said.

Some of drugstores confessed about the expensive markets of the medicine, saying that the numbers of the visitors have been significantly increased which pose a high price in the market.

Another resident of Kabul city, Wasim said, “I came here to buy vitamins because vitamins are important to beat the coronavirus.”

Mohammad Qasim, a drug seller said that the demand for the medicine which can be beneficial for covid19 infected patients has been increasing since Eid.

“Due to the very sell of the medicine, many drugstores have run out of medicine, which are beneficial for covid19 infected patients, especially Azithromycins,” he added.

He also confirmed the spike in the price of the medicine, saying that as the demand has been surging, the price also gets high.

Second Vice President, Amrullah Saleh had earlier said that the next two months would be witnessing a disaster as the coronavirus is edging to its peak graph in Afghanistan.