Kabul suicide attack leaves one dead

AT News

KABUL: A civilian lost his life in a latest suicide bombing outside a mosque in Paghman district of Kabul, the capital city, police confirmed.

The blast occurred outside Bolsan Mosque in the district, a spokesman for Kabul Police, Ferdaws Faramarz said. One civilian was killed in the attack, he added, saying the blast happened during a funeral ceremony (Fatiha).

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, and police have started investigation into the incident.

In another blast as a result of a magnetic IED, two people were wounded. A civilian and one security forces were wounded when the IED targeted a police vehicle, Kabul police said. The incident happened in Mahbas Square in PD 12th of Kabul city.