Kabul suspends flights to Herat amid virus fears

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government has put Kabul-Herat flights on hold in a bid to reduce the risk of covid-19 spreading as the western province so far has more than 100 positive cases.

A statement issued by Presidential Palace said that President Ashraf Ghani order revocation of Kabul-Herat flights to help stop the spread of the virus across the country. It has implemented from yesterday (Wednesday).

According to the statement, the president Ghani during a meeting with the members of Emergency Committee for preventing Coronavirus, had discussed several dimensions including to help the poor people, daily wage-earners and Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) during the lockdown periods.

Related officials also ordered to draft a plan of wheat distribution to the needy people.

Also, in the session, the National Development Administration asked to do all in the capacity to create job opportunities for 40,000 people during one month, the statement furthered.

Head of National Development Administration, Abdul Rahman Atash has said that the plan of 40,000 jobs has been on the process and hiring would be started gradually in upcoming weeks.