Kabul, Tehran to beef up medical cooperation

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Iran University of Medical Sciences and Khatam al-Nabieen University of Afghanistan inked a memorandum of understanding on medical cooperation. The MoU is aimed at enhancing scientific, educational, and research relations between the two universities.

This document was signed by the chancellors of both universities.

The most important spheres of cooperation between the two universities include holding training courses, joint projects, scientific, educational, informational and research exchanges, as well as bilateral meetings of academics and taking advantage of special potentials in medical and paramedic fields.

In a relevant event in early February, it was announced that Afghanistan and Iran would further increase academic exchanges in the field of medical sciences, after universities from the two neighboring countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The Chancellor of Qom University of Medical Sciences Mohammad Reza Qadir had recently met and held talks with the Chancellor of Khatam Al-Nabieen University Vahid Binesh in Qom where the two sides signed an MoU and discussed the ways to expand scientific and academic cooperation during the meeting.

“Iran and Afghanistan can have extensive ties in expanding scientific exchanges, therefore, we are ready to fully cooperate with Qom University of Medical Sciences”, said Binesh.

The Deputy of Khatam Al-Nabieen University Mousavi said, “We welcome the cooperation and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with Qom University of Medical Sciences and strive to expand this scientific cooperation.”