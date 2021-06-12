Home / Latest Updates / Kabul twine- blasts leaves seven civilians dead

KABUL: The two back-to-back blasts targeting two public transportation vans killed seven civilians on Saturday afternoon in west of Kabul, interior ministry said.

The first blast occurred in Dasht-e-Barchi are PD 13 of west of Kabul city. The second explosion took place in less than 30 minutes in Mahtab Qala area of PD 6 of the city.

Seven people were killed and nearly ten other wounded in these consecutive blats, the ministry said, expecting the casualties may rise.  

West of Kabul has recently been with a number of deadly attacks that inflicted heavy casualties on civilians. The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission in a statement earlier expressed concerns on targeting civilians and for an international probe committee to investigate the attack.

According to the commission, 284 people were killed during one month of violence.

