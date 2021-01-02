Kabul University attack mastermind sentenced to death

AT News

KABUL: The Supreme Court has sentenced Mohammad Adil, the mastermind of the November 2020 Kabul University that claimed the lives of 22 people, mostly students, to death.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said that another four were sentenced to various jail terms on charges of treason, transfer of explosive materials, and cooperation with the Islamic State (IS), also known as Daesh extremist group.

Obaidullah has been sentenced to 25 years prison on the charge of membership with the Daesh group, placing mine, transferring explosives and kidnapping. Abdul Kebaar and Khuda Baksh were sentenced to 12 years prison on the charge of membership with Daesh group, kidnapping and national treason and also another indictment, Azharudin was fined financially.

According to the Supreme Court, the convicted persons have the right to appeal.

Adil, who was sentenced to death, was arrested just a few days after the Kabul University attack. Adil had been missing for the last three years and it was rumored that he had gone abroad as a student.

On November 2, 2020, two gunmen attacked the University and killed at least 22 people, mostly the students and over 40 others received injuries.