Kabul University closed over student tensions
November 16, 2018
AT-KABUL: The Kabul University was closed until an unknown date due to tensions among students, ministry of higher education said Friday.
A number of students started clashes with each other over some political and ethnic issues on Thursday, in which several of them were killed and injured. The incident caused the university closure.
Government has promised to punish those involved in the university tensions, with the minister of higher education saying that no individual or group was allowed to expand political and group plots in the academic campuses.
Some of the students armed with knives and other light weapons got engaged in the Thursday’s tensions, according to other students who said the clashes were politically, asking the government to probe all the dimensions of the unrest.
Ministry of higher education says the government was serious in investigating the incident and that President Ghani had ordered security organs to probe it.
The minister has said anybody with any position even in the government who was behind the incident would be sent for punishment.
The tensions began after students’ verbal tensions over observing order for lunch in the university dormitory’s dining room.
Witnesses believe there were political matters behind the clashes and some powerful commanders and influential leaders try to provoke discriminations and ethnic issues among students.
Kabul police and ministry of interior could not be reached for comment.
The Kabul University has been the scene of political and ethnic problems. In 2013, a number of students were killed and injured during clashes over similar issues.
