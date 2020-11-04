Kabul University opens in wake of terror attack

AT News

KABUL: Kabul University opened Wednesday two days after the brutal massacre of students in a terror attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

Following a decision made by Ministry of Higher Education, Kabul University has opened to students two days after terrorists stormed the campus, the ministry’s deputy spokesman Hanif Farzan told Afghanistan Times.

He said registration of new students has also resumed and the university is back on track after all security concerns have been resolved.

There are also plans to build a memorial monument embellished with names of university attack victims. It is also expected that Monday will be named as a black day in Afghanistan’s history.

This comes while hundreds of Kabul citizens including students Tuesday staged a protest to condemn Monday’s terrorist horrific attack on Kabul University in which 22 people mostly students were martyred and 27 others wounded.

The Afghan government instructed that mourning rites should be held across the country on Tuesday to pray for the souls of those martyred in the attack on Kabul University.

The Afghan national flag is also flown half-mast across the country and at all diplomatic missions after the government declared Tuesday as national mourning day, all in tribute to the martyrs of Kabul University terror attack.