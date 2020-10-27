Kabul urges Taliban for ceasefire

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan’s government has said that peace negotiations will be fruitless unless the Taliban agree on ceasefire and end their hostilities.

State Minister for Peace, Sayed Mansour Naderi, in a meeting with the US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson discussed the surge in violence in Afghanistan and stressed on reduction of violence to help bring lasting peace in the country.

Spokesman for the ministry of state for peace affairs, Najia Anwari, said that intensification of violence has affected the civilians in Afghanistan.

“The international communities and Islamic countries call for ceasefire,” she added. “We expect the Taliban to agree on to accomplish the call of the Afghans and Islamic world.”

Mohammad Naim, the Taliban spokesman in Qatar, where the militants maintain a political office, said the group has staged attacks in reaction to the Afghan security forces operations.

He said the security forces have intensified airstrikes and aggressive operations.

After the delegations of the Afghan government and Taliban failed to reach a solution on the agendas of the intra-Afghan negotiations, the militants appeared aggressive with staging attacks across the country.

According to Afghan officials, the Taliban set 356 attacks, two suicide bombings 52 mine blasts across Afghanistan, in which 51 civilians were killed and 157 others wounded.

The ongoing violence and negotiations at the same time give a doubtful image to the Afghan peace process.

Iqbal Khabir, head of the people peace movement said that related parties should halt war and engage into negotiations. “Unfortunately, war is not stopped yet, they are not conducting the negotiations properly,” he added. “This is a plot under the dark shadows for power.”

Previously, a number of countries and human rights organizations criticized the current level of violence in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to cease a significant reduction in violence.