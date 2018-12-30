Kabul, Washington at loggerheads over election delay

KABUL: The governments of Afghanistan and the United States are in deep discord over a delay in the next year’s presidential polls, a government source revealed on Saturday.

The source who wished to speak anonymously told Kabul News that President Ghani’s administration has agreed a three-month delay, while the foreigners especially US authorities want a six-month long postponement.

The foreigners have also demanded basic and wide reforms in the electoral commissions, according to the source.

Meanwhile, the Independent Election Commission reports of negotiations with political and jihadi leaders over election postponement and the result of the talks would be announced within three days.