Kandahar attack hatched in Pakistan, asserts NDS

AT News Report

KABUL: The Taliban complex coordinated attack on southern Kandahar’s provincial police headquarters that took the lives of 12 people was conspired in Pakistan, spy network said Friday.

Nine of those killed in the attack were civilians, according to local officials, who said more than 100 others, again mostly civilians, were wounded in the attack.

The complex attack started at around 4:40 pm on Thursday with a car bomb explosion outside the provincial police headquarters Kandahar city, the provincial capital. The blast was followed by exchange of fires between five Taliban fighters and security forces.

The attackers were all gunned down after a few hours of severe clash, local officials said.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said that the attack was plotted in the city of Chaman in Baluchistan state of Pakistan, adding, the attackers were spearheaded by a Taliban commander named Mullah Agha during the attack.

The NDS has released an audio file which apparently shows a telephonic conversation between the assailants and the masterminds of the offensive.

The NDS says that such attempts are aimed at disrupting the ongoing efforts for peace in the country. Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack shortly after it happened.

A Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement rejected the NDS remarks and claimed the attack was schemed within the country.

This comes as Islamabad has been consistently accused by Kabul of harboring and supporting terrorists and the Taliban who carry out subversive activities in the country. However, the ongoing peace talks has taken a positive turn with the international community commending Pakistan for its key role in advancing the process.