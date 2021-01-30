Home / Latest Updates / Kandahar Blast Leaves Three Civilians Dead

Kandahar Blast Leaves Three Civilians Dead

AT News

KANDAHAR: At least three civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Panjwai district of southern Kandahar province, security officials said.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Jamal Nasir Barakzai said the blast occurred on Saturday morning in the Salihan Chiman area of Panjwai district. “A child is also among the fatalities,” Mr. Barakzai added.

He accused the Taliban militants for planting roadside bombs that often take the lives of the innocent people.

However, the Taliban has not commented on the incident so far.

Kandahar is an insecure province in the south, where militants are active in many parts of the province, carrying out attacks against the Afghan security forces that often end up with killing of innocent civilians.

