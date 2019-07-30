Kandahar blast leaves three civilians dead

AT News Report

KABUL: At least three civilians, including a child, were embraced martyrdom and 23 others received injuries after a motorbike borne-bomb detonated in southern Kandahar province on Tuesday morning, official said.

It was a Taliban motorbike terrorist attack in Spin Boldak district, said Provincial Police Chief Tadian Khan, and confirmed deaths of three people—two adults and a child.

In addition to that, 23 others, all of them civilians were wounded in the attack.

However, the Taliban group spurned involvement in Kandahar attack, in which civilians prey victims once again. The incident took place while the UNAMA released its half year civilian casualty report, in which the conflict in Afghanistan continues to have a devastating impact on civilians, with the latest UN update released today documenting 3,812 civilian casualties (1,366 deaths and 2,446 injured) in the first half of 2019.