Kandahar car bombing kills three policemen

AT News

KABUL: A Taliban car bomber targeted a security checkpoint in Arghistan district of southern Kandahar province, killing three police officers and five others were injured.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Jamal Barekzai confirmed the blast, saying that the attack occurred on Saturday morning in one of the villages in Arghistan. The explosives are said to be placed in a Hamvee.

The Taliban asserted the responsibility for the attack, saying that a security checkpoint was eliminated in the blast. The group claimed that at least 11 security forces were killed in the attack.

Although the negotiating teams of the government and Taliban have recently reached a breakthrough on the procedure of the intra-Afghan negotiations, the Taliban has yet to reduce violence instead escalated its violence to gain privilege on the negotiation table.