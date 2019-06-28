Kandahar clerics call for ‘trust space’ for peace

AT News Report

KABUL: A large number of religious scholars in a Friday gathering in the southern province of Kandahar, called for the building of a “trust space” to reach a peace deal in Afghanistan.

They warned against the repetition of the “past experiences” if the available chance for peace was not used properly.

These clerics who gathered to express support for the peace process, said that Afghans had got closed to peace more than any other time in the past, but emphasized that a trust space needed to be built ahead of the peace negotiations.

They demanded the war parties to approach each other for ending the current situation.

The clerics called on Taliban to lay their arms down to show they really want peace and work for peace.

Religious scholars also called people’s support important for peace, saying that tribal elders and other influential figures should work more for peace.

The US diplomats are going to start seventh round of negotiations with the Taliban representatives today (Saturday) in Qatar.

The Kandahar clerics asked the US and Taliban negotiators to agree on a ceasefire.

Taliban urge the US withdrawal for what they claim paving the ground for peace in Afghanistan, but the US wants a “comprehensive peace”.