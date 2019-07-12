Kandahar district on the verge of collapse: Officials

AT News Report

KABUL: Officials and tribal elders in the southern province of Kandahar warn of the fall of Panjwayee district to Taliban, saying the militant were trying to capture the district.

Panjwayee district lies close to the Durand Line and Taliban fighters can easily come there from the other side of the line and now they try to capture it.

The district police chief confirms the matter, but says security forces would never let Panjwayee fall to Taliban.

Security forces recently retook control of Panjwayee which was previously one of strongholds of the militants, but provincial council says the insurgents tried to retake it.

Provincial Council asks for immediate government’s measures to save the district from falling to terrorists.

District police chief says they have pushed several Taliban attacks back in the recent days.