Kandahar, Ghazni blasts leave seven civilians dead

KABUL: At least seven civilians lost their lives in two separate roadside bomb blasts in southern Kandahar and southeastern Ghazni provinces, according to the security officials.

Four civilians were killed in a blast that occurred in Qabristan area in Arghandab district of Kandahar province, provincial police spokesman said.

According to Jamal Barakzai, another three civilians received injuries after a vehicle carrying the passengers hit a roadside bomb on Friday afternoon.

Another three civilians lost their lives again to a roadside bomb that went off in district 3 of Ghazni city, provincial governor’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

Provincial authorities blamed the Taliban for planting the roadside bomb, but so far the Taliban did not comment on the incident.

This comes as violence has remained high in the country despite peace efforts.

Data collected by a private tv channel (TOLOnews) show that 44 civilians and 81 security force members were killed in separate security incidents and Taliban attacks across Afghanistan since the start of the holy month of Ramadan on April 13.

