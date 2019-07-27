Kandahar truck bombing fails

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan security forces on Saturday thwarted a track bombing in southern Kandahar province—just week after at least 11 people were killed and over 83 others wounded in Taliban armed bombers attacked Provincial Police Headquarters.

Provincial Police Chief, Gen. Tadin Khan, said the truck full of 5000kg explosives was seized by the security forces in the capital city of Kandahar. “It was meant for a massive suicide attack.”

He praised the security forces for foiling militants’ evil design, adding such attacks have often inflicted casualties to the civilians.

Moreover, Interior Ministry said the militants have planned to target the intelligence department of Kandahar. “Security forces seized and foiled a massive attack in the city (Kandahar),” the ministry said in a statement.

No militants group, including the Taliban have so far comment on the issue. However, the Taliban group has often claimed responsibility for such attacks, in which civilians were mostly the victims.