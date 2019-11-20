Kandaharis ask for Karzai’s help in preventing civilian killings by US-backed armed units

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai met with representatives, tribal elders and youth of Kandahar province on Wednesday in his office.

The representatives complained of operations and night raids launched by some US-backed armed units against civilians in the province, asking the former president to help them in preventing the “cruel acts” by the armed units and convey their voices to the people of Afghanistan and to the world community.

They mentioned similar irresponsible attacks on civilians in the provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika, saying that the people of Afghanistan do not feel safe and are even forced to leave their houses and villages.